Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) is Redwood Financial Network Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

