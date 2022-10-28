Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PRF stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

