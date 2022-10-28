Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.7% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.79. 2,918,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,225,680. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.