Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Invesque Stock Down 0.9 %
IVQ.U stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.
About Invesque
