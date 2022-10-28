Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Invesque Stock Down 0.9 %

IVQ.U stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

