iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VXX)

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 82,415 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,905 put options.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,646,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 471.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter valued at about $895,000.

