IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.72 to $2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.654 billion to $3.754 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.10-$10.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

About IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.