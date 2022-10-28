Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.00. 137,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a market cap of $250.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.