Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.52. 154,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

