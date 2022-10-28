Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 103 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.06. 42,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $361.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

