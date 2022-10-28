iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.73 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

