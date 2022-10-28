iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 8,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 14,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.