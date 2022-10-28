iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Trading Up 1.9%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 23,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 33,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

