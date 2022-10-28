iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is BRR OpCo LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,585,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $79,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 85,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.46. 45,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,862. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.