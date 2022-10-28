iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

