iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $77,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,724,000 after purchasing an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,913,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. 22,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,779. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

