iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 120,154 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,425.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $102.67. 21,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,190. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $107.48.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

