iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.30. 63,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

