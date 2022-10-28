iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,937,000 after buying an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.72. 151,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,089. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day moving average of $241.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

