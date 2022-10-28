iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 40,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,122,502 shares.The stock last traded at $21.99 and had previously closed at $22.17.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

