iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245,660 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $143,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 155,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,950. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

