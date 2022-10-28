iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

