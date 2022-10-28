ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 468.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.71 ($5.66).

ITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise Cockrem bought 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). In other news, insider Graham Cooley bought 22,526 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £25,003.86 ($30,212.49). Also, insider Denise Cockrem bought 4,534 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,987.40 ($6,026.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,415 shares of company stock worth $3,044,073.

ITM Power Stock Down 4.0 %

About ITM Power

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 80.31 ($0.97) on Friday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37). The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £492.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.83.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

