J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.98. 20,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,953. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

