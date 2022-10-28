J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.