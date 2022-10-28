J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Centene by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Centene by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 245,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.2 %

CNC traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.12. 15,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.