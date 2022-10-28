J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8 %

HON traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.95. 65,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.