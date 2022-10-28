Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $262.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

