Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 395.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 860,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

