Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

Jadestone Energy Stock Performance

LON:JSE opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of £308.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,352.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.39. Jadestone Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.33).

Jadestone Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jadestone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

