Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Short Interest Down 87.5% in October

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

JGGCW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,396. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

