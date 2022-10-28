James G. Morris Buys 7,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,116. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.45. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 97.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 171,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

