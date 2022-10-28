Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 145,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,316. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

