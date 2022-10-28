JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

About JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 441.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.