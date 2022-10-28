Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for KLA in a report released on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $22.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.95.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $308.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

