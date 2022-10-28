Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $165.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.27.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

