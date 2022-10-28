Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.