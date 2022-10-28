JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) versus Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Head to Head Analysis

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -32.79% -15.72% -11.94% JFrog -35.44% -9.60% -7.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alkami Technology and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 JFrog 0 2 6 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. JFrog has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than JFrog.

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and JFrog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million 9.11 -$46.82 million ($0.65) -23.42 JFrog $206.68 million 12.10 -$64.20 million ($0.88) -29.17

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkami Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats JFrog on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

