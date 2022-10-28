JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a growth of 282.2% from the September 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4,047.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

