John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,693. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.