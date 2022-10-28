Joseph A. Vitalone Sells 20,226 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

