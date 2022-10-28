JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €23.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FME. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €28.82 ($29.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a one year high of €63.60 ($64.90).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

