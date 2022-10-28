JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €32.51 ($33.17) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.60.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.