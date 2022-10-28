JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €48.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
STMicroelectronics Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of EPA:STM opened at €32.51 ($33.17) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($21.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.60.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
