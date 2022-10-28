JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at €48.40 ($49.39) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €49.95 and its 200 day moving average is €52.62. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.