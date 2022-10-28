JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.67.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.2 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$44.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$45.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders have acquired 252 shares of company stock valued at $10,343 in the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.