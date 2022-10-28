JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $85.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

NYSE OSK opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 523,900 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $40,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,052,000 after buying an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

