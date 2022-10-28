Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.59-0.69 EPS.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,843,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,627,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,651,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 695,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 281,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

