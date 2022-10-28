Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON: JET) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,088 ($13.15) to GBX 1,248 ($15.08). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,490 ($18.00) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,240 ($51.23) to GBX 3,620 ($43.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,191 ($14.39) price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,312 ($15.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,568 ($18.95).

9/28/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,568 ($18.95) price target on the stock.

JET stock traded down GBX 62.40 ($0.75) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,439.20 ($17.39). 62,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,388. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.35. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,449 ($65.84).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

