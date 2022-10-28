Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

KALA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,224. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.14. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.00) by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

