KE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 14,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 7,773 call options.

KE Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 773,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,639,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of -1.85. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KE by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,101,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,384,000 after buying an additional 4,272,890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after buying an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in KE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

