Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Market Perform

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

